Adani Bribery Allegations: Congress Calls for JPC Probe
Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra has called for a Joint Parliamentary Committee to investigate allegations that industrialist Gautam Adani bribed Indian officials. U.S. prosecutors allege Adani was involved in a scheme to secure favorable solar power contracts, accusations his company denies. The Congress party demands accountability.
Rajasthan Congress leader Govind Singh Dotasra has demanded a thorough investigation into allegations of bribery involving industrialist Gautam Adani. Dotasra insists these claims should be examined by a Joint Parliamentary Committee, as they are said to involve Rs 2,200 crore in bribes to Indian officials.
U.S. prosecutors have accused Adani of plotting to bribe officials for favorable solar power contract terms. However, the Adani Group has strongly denied the charges. Congressional leaders in India, including Dotasra and Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully, believe the matter warrants a robust inquiry due to its gravity.
Dotasra criticized the central government, accusing it of partiality, questioning why opposition figures are arrested for minor allegations while larger claims against Adani go unpunished. Congress demands transparency and justice, urging that all guilty parties and individuals be held accountable.
(With inputs from agencies.)
