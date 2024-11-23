Left Menu

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Donald Trump is considering Richard Grenell for a potential role as special envoy for the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Grenell, a former ambassador and intelligence chief, could be pivotal in Trump's efforts to resolve the ongoing conflict. His stances on autonomous zones and NATO might impact decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 05:40 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 05:40 IST
Donald Trump is contemplating appointing Richard Grenell, his ex-intelligence chief, as a special envoy for the Russia-Ukraine war, insiders familiar with transition talks disclosed.

If appointed, Grenell could be integral in Trump's initiatives to end the ongoing war. Presently, no official envoy is solely focused on resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict, yet Trump is mulling over establishing the role, as stated by confidential sources.

Trump, committed to quickly resolving the conflict during his campaign, has not detailed his plan. Concerns arise over Grenell's preference for creating autonomous zones and his stance against Ukraine's immediate NATO entry, aligning with many Trump allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

