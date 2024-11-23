Left Menu

Scott Bessent: A Key Pick for U.S. Treasury Secretary

Prominent investor Scott Bessent is expected to be appointed as the U.S. Treasury Secretary by President-elect Donald Trump. Bessent's market experience and financial expertise are highlighted by commentators, who view his nomination as a positive step for fiscal and trade policy. Industry voices express optimism about potential economic impacts.

Updated: 23-11-2024 05:54 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 05:54 IST
Influential investor Scott Bessent is poised to be named U.S. Treasury Secretary as part of President-elect Donald Trump's incoming administration, according to sources familiar with the transition talks. Despite the Trump transition team's silence, the choice has sparked widespread discourse among economists and financial strategists.

Quoted by multiple industry leaders, Bessent is lauded for his comprehensive market knowledge. His stance on maintaining less aggressive tariffs resonates with fiscal forecasts, potentially easing drastic trade changes. Wall Street veteran John Paulson called Bessent an 'outstanding pick,' recognizing his potential to align with Trump's economic plans.

While some express concerns over regulatory adjustments, figures like Lindsey Johnson commend Bessent's deregulatory intentions, proclaiming them beneficial for small businesses and the broader economy. His expected role suggests a likelihood of tempered financial strategies in an evolving economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

