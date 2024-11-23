Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Takes Lead in Wayanad Bypoll

In an electrifying political atmosphere in Wayanad, Congress-led UDF candidate Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is currently leading by over 35,000 votes after the first hour of ballot counting in the Lok Sabha bypoll, as reported by various TV channels.

The Election Commission confirms that Priyanka has secured a lead of 4,374 votes as the vote counting commenced at 8 am, starting with postal ballots.

The bypoll, contested by 16 candidates including political veterans and newcomers, saw Priyanka making her debut in the political arena against CPI(M)-led LDF's Sathyan Mokeri and BJP-headed NDA's Navya Haridas.

(With inputs from agencies.)