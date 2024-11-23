Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Takes Lead in Wayanad Bypoll
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress-led UDF candidate, leads by over 35,000 votes in the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll in Kerala. The counting of votes began at 8 am, with Priyanka in the lead according to initial reports by the Election Commission. There are 16 candidates, with Priyanka making her electoral debut.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 23-11-2024 09:13 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 09:13 IST
- Country:
- India
In an electrifying political atmosphere in Wayanad, Congress-led UDF candidate Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is currently leading by over 35,000 votes after the first hour of ballot counting in the Lok Sabha bypoll, as reported by various TV channels.
The Election Commission confirms that Priyanka has secured a lead of 4,374 votes as the vote counting commenced at 8 am, starting with postal ballots.
The bypoll, contested by 16 candidates including political veterans and newcomers, saw Priyanka making her debut in the political arena against CPI(M)-led LDF's Sathyan Mokeri and BJP-headed NDA's Navya Haridas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delayed Verdict: Delhi University Election Results Await Nov. 21 Declaration
Crucial Counting Unfolds: Jharkhand and Maharashtra Brace for Election Results
Seamless Voting in Hingoli Despite Faulty EVMs
Secure Storage of EVMs and VVPATs for Maharashtra Polls
High Stakes in Jharkhand: Assembly Election Results Awaited