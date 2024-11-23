Left Menu

Jharkhand Anticipates Hemant Soren's Resurgence in Assembly Polls

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Manoj Pandey predicts Hemant Soren's decisive victory in the assembly elections. The JMM's renewed faith from the populace, including prominent support from women and students, suggests a commanding win. JMM's confidence is further boosted by exit polls and visible voter trust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 10:01 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 10:01 IST
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Manoj Pandey (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As Jharkhand prepares for the culmination of its assembly polls, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Manoj Pandey expressed confidence in Hemant Soren's anticipated return to power. Speaking to ANI, Pandey highlighted a resounding public sentiment favoring Soren, citing widespread support from various demographics, including women and students. He emphasized the palpable enthusiasm during the campaign and election day, predicting an absolute majority for JMM.

Despite potential variances in seat counts, Pandey remains confident in Soren's ability to establish a robust government. He acknowledged that while the opposition might secure some seats, the electorate's trust signified a clear victory for JMM. JMM candidate Mahua Maji echoed this sentiment, highlighting the trust and expectations of voters in Ranchi, driven by the government's past performance.

Highlighting JMM's efforts, Maji referred to Axis My India exit polls as the most reliable, underscoring high female voter turnout as evidence of the government's impact. She criticized the BJP's previous governance failures in human trafficking, education, and infrastructure, projecting optimism in the JMM's ability to fulfill its promises. As voting concluded in 43 of the 81 assembly constituencies, JMM's confidence is buoyed by its performance in the last elections, where it secured 30 seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

