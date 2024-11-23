Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Leads in Wayanad: A High-Stakes Electoral Battle

Early trends show Congress candidate Priyanka Gandhi Vadra leading from Wayanad, a key seat vacated by her brother, Rahul Gandhi. She is competing against BJP's Navya Haridas and CPI's Sathyan Mokeri. Gandhi's win would mark her as the third family member in Parliament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 10:11 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 10:11 IST
Congress candidate Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As of 9 am today, Priyanka is ahead with 5,672 votes, while Sathyan Mokeri of the Communist Party of India trails with 1,298 votes. Navya Haridas of the BJP stands third with 1,133 votes, according to data from the Election Commission of India. Wayanad remains a vital front for the Congress, showcasing inter-party dynamics at play.

Should Gandhi secure the victory, she becomes the third Gandhi to enter Parliament. Meanwhile, BJP's Haridas holds firm in her belief of a party victory, asserting that voters seeking development will choose the NDA. This election cycle is intensified by concerns over the central government's refusal to declare Wayanad landslide incidents as a national disaster, a stance criticized by Priyanka Gandhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

