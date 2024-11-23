Priyanka Gandhi Leads in Wayanad: A High-Stakes Electoral Battle

As per early Election Commission trends, Congress candidate Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is leading from Wayanad seat, a constituency vacated by her brother Rahul Gandhi. The contest sees Gandhi against BJP's Navya Haridas and the Left's Sathyan Mokeri, forming a triangular political battleground.

As of 9 am today, Priyanka is ahead with 5,672 votes, while Sathyan Mokeri of the Communist Party of India trails with 1,298 votes. Navya Haridas of the BJP stands third with 1,133 votes, according to data from the Election Commission of India. Wayanad remains a vital front for the Congress, showcasing inter-party dynamics at play.

Should Gandhi secure the victory, she becomes the third Gandhi to enter Parliament. Meanwhile, BJP's Haridas holds firm in her belief of a party victory, asserting that voters seeking development will choose the NDA. This election cycle is intensified by concerns over the central government's refusal to declare Wayanad landslide incidents as a national disaster, a stance criticized by Priyanka Gandhi.

