BJP's Soni Takes Early Lead in Raipur City South Bypoll
BJP candidate Sunil Kumar Soni leads by 785 votes over Congress rival Akash Sharma in Raipur City South bypoll's initial vote count. The election was triggered by former BJP legislator Brijmohan Agrawal's resignation after his Lok Sabha win. Voter turnout stood at 50.50% in the November 13 poll.
- Country:
- India
BJP candidate Sunil Kumar Soni emerged with an early lead over Congress contender Akash Sharma in the Raipur City South assembly bypoll, officials reported. The initial vote count showed Soni ahead by 785 votes.
Polling officials revealed that the vote counting commenced at 8 AM on Saturday at the Government Engineering College Sejbahar, with ample security personnel ensuring a smooth process.
This by-election comes after the previous BJP legislator, Brijmohan Agrawal, vacated the seat due to his successful bid for the Raipur parliamentary constituency. The voter turnout was reported at 50.50% for this bypoll conducted on November 13.
(With inputs from agencies.)
