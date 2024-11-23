BJP's Soni Takes Early Lead in Raipur City South Bypoll

BJP candidate Sunil Kumar Soni emerged with an early lead over Congress contender Akash Sharma in the Raipur City South assembly bypoll, officials reported. The initial vote count showed Soni ahead by 785 votes.

Polling officials revealed that the vote counting commenced at 8 AM on Saturday at the Government Engineering College Sejbahar, with ample security personnel ensuring a smooth process.

This by-election comes after the previous BJP legislator, Brijmohan Agrawal, vacated the seat due to his successful bid for the Raipur parliamentary constituency. The voter turnout was reported at 50.50% for this bypoll conducted on November 13.

(With inputs from agencies.)