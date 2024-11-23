Left Menu

Babulal Marandi Takes Early Lead in Dhanwar

Jharkhand BJP leader Babulal Marandi is currently leading in the Dhanwar assembly seat with a margin of 1,840 votes against CPIML's Rajkumar Yadav after the first round of counting. Previously, Marandi won this seat in 2019 as a Jharkhand Vikas Morcha candidate.

Babulal Marandi, the BJP chief in Jharkhand, is currently in the lead for the Dhanwar assembly seat, with a vote margin of 1,840 over his closest rival Rajkumar Yadav from the CPIML. These figures have been confirmed by the Election Commission of India following the initial round of vote counting.

In the 2019 assembly elections, Marandi won the Dhanwar seat as a representative of Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik), defeating BJP's Lakshman Prasad Singh by a significant margin of 17,550 votes. Subsequently, he aligned himself with the BJP.

The current electoral scenario in Jharkhand has seen a coalition of JMM, Congress, RJD, and CPI (ML) Liberation, known as the INDI Alliance, jointly contesting against Marandi and his party.

