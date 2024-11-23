Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Surges Ahead in Wayanad Bypoll

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has taken a significant lead in the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll, pulling ahead by over 100,000 votes. According to the Election Commission, she has secured 165,487 votes, with LDF's Sathyan Mokeri trailing at 56,929, and BJP's Navya Haridas at 31,018 votes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 23-11-2024 10:38 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 10:38 IST
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, representing the Congress-led UDF, has swiftly taken a commanding lead in the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll in Kerala. As of 10:20 am, the Election Commission reported Priyanka's vote count at an impressive 165,487, establishing her as the front-runner.

Her closest competitor, Sathyan Mokeri from the LDF, trails significantly with a tally of 56,929 votes. Meanwhile, Navya Haridas from the BJP has garnered 31,018 votes, securing the third position.

The voting process kicked off at 8 am with postal ballots, marking the start of the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat bypoll on November 13, with 16 candidates contesting, led by Priyanka, making her electoral debut, and political veteran Sathyan Mokeri from CPI(M).

(With inputs from agencies.)

