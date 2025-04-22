Left Menu

Raveena Tandon and PM Modi Unite in Condemnation of Pahalgam Terror Attack

Raveena Tandon and Prime Minister Modi condemn a terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, vowing for justice and expressing condolences. On social platform X, both call for unity against the perpetrators, emphasizing an unyielding resolve to counter terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir after this tragic incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 23:23 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 23:23 IST
Actor Raveena Tandon (Image source: X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of a tragic terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, actor Raveena Tandon took to social media to express her deep sorrow and anger. Posting on X, Tandon articulated her heartbreak and sent prayers and strength to the victims, urging unity against what she termed the 'true enemy.'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also issued a stern condemnation of the brutal incident in Jammu and Kashmir. He offered heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wished for the swift recovery of the injured. 'All possible assistance is being provided to those affected,' Modi assured in his message on X.

Emphasizing a strong stance against terrorism, Modi declared that those responsible for the vicious attack would be brought to justice. He assured that the perpetrators would not succeed in their evil agenda, reinforcing an unshakeable commitment to fighting terrorism in the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

