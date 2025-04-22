Tragedy at Baisaran: Intelligence Officer Killed in Terrorist Attack
An Intelligence Bureau employee, Manish Ranjan from Bihar, was killed in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir. He was on a trip with his family, who are safe, to the scenic Baisaran in Pahalgam where terrorists killed 26 people and injured many others.
A terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir claimed the life of an Intelligence Bureau employee. Manish Ranjan, a Section Officer stationed in Hyderabad, was visiting the region with his family when the incident occurred.
Authorities confirmed that Ranjan, originally from Bihar, was on a Leave Travel Concession trip to the picturesque area of Baisaran in Pahalgam, a favored destination for tourists.
The attack resulted in the death of 26 individuals and left several others injured. Fortunately, Ranjan's wife and children emerged unscathed from the tragic event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
