Left Menu

Tragedy at Baisaran: Intelligence Officer Killed in Terrorist Attack

An Intelligence Bureau employee, Manish Ranjan from Bihar, was killed in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir. He was on a trip with his family, who are safe, to the scenic Baisaran in Pahalgam where terrorists killed 26 people and injured many others.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 22-04-2025 23:23 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 23:23 IST
Tragedy at Baisaran: Intelligence Officer Killed in Terrorist Attack
  • Country:
  • India

A terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir claimed the life of an Intelligence Bureau employee. Manish Ranjan, a Section Officer stationed in Hyderabad, was visiting the region with his family when the incident occurred.

Authorities confirmed that Ranjan, originally from Bihar, was on a Leave Travel Concession trip to the picturesque area of Baisaran in Pahalgam, a favored destination for tourists.

The attack resulted in the death of 26 individuals and left several others injured. Fortunately, Ranjan's wife and children emerged unscathed from the tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025