Legal Battle Over Harvard's Federal Funding

The Trump administration is gearing up for a court showdown with Harvard University. The legal conflict has emerged after the prestigious institution filed a lawsuit to block a freeze on its federal funding.

The fracas began when Harvard rebuffed a list of demands from the White House, which it argued would compromise its autonomy. This refusal places Harvard at the risk of losing crucial federal financial support.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt confirmed the development, attributing the funding threat to Harvard's decision to defy the administration's requirements.

(With inputs from agencies.)