Legal Battle Over Harvard's Federal Funding
The Trump administration is set to contest Harvard University's legal action aiming to prevent a federal funding freeze. Harvard's lawsuit follows its refusal to comply with certain White House demands, prompting a standoff over institutional independence and federal financial support.
Washington DC | Updated: 22-04-2025 23:22 IST
United States
- United States
The Trump administration is gearing up for a court showdown with Harvard University. The legal conflict has emerged after the prestigious institution filed a lawsuit to block a freeze on its federal funding.
The fracas began when Harvard rebuffed a list of demands from the White House, which it argued would compromise its autonomy. This refusal places Harvard at the risk of losing crucial federal financial support.
White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt confirmed the development, attributing the funding threat to Harvard's decision to defy the administration's requirements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
