Roads to Progress: The Battle Over Himachal's Highways
The Central government claims substantial funding for road construction in Himachal Pradesh, while Union Minister Ajay Tamta accuses the state government of misinforming the public about project delays. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu argues that delays stem from Central regulations and criticizes federal interference in state matters.
- Country:
- India
The Central government is actively channeling funds for road infrastructure in Himachal Pradesh, with projects worth Rs 73,000 in motion, according to Union Minister of State for Textiles Ajay Tamta.
However, Tamta accuses the state government of concealing information and hindering progress through failure to provide necessary clearances. He emphasizes the significance of roads for the region's connectivity and disputes the state's claims about project delays.
In response, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu asserts that the state's infrastructure development accelerated under Congress, though he acknowledges some slowdowns are due to Central Land Acquisition policies. The political tension extends to previous disputes over land allocation for a Medical Device Park, highlighting persistent federal-state disagreements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
