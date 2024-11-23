Left Menu

Tight Race in Wayanad and Chelakkara as Vote Counts Reveal Surprises

Early trends from the Election Commission suggest CPI(M)'s Pradeep leads in Chelakkara while Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is ahead in the Wayanad seat. The contests have captured national attention, with potential impacts on local and national politics, as candidates from the major parties battle it out.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 10:51 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 10:51 IST
CPI(M) leader UR Pradeep. (Photo: ECI). Image Credit: ANI
Early Saturday election trends indicate a lead for CPI(M)'s UR Pradeep in Chelakkara, securing 17,509 votes against Congress's Ramya Haridas, who has garnered 11,675 votes so far, according to the Election Commission of India.

In Wayanad, a stronghold for Congress, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is ahead with 132,543 votes in what is shaping up to be a triangular battle. The contest includes BJP candidate Navya Haridas and the Left's Sathyan Mokeri, further complicating the race.

Priyanka Gandhi campaigns under the United Democratic Front, stepping into a seat vacated by her brother Rahul Gandhi, now serving in Lok Sabha for Raebareli. Should Priyanka emerge victorious, she may become another Gandhi in Parliament. Meanwhile, BJP's Navya Haridas urges voters to consider NDA for development in Wayanad.

