Channapatna Showdown: CP Yogeshwara Leads Amidst Fierce Contest

In the Channapatna seat, former BJP member CP Yogeshwara, now with Congress, leads against JD(S) candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy. Despite previous defeats, Yogeshwara is ahead in the polls. Independent contender Ningaraju Shanakanapura ranks third. Political tensions rise as both sides campaign vigorously, with key figures urging support for their candidates.

Congress leader CP Yogeshwara. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Former BJP member CP Yogeshwara, who recently switched allegiances to join Congress in October, is currently leading in the Channapatna seat. According to early trends from the Election Commission of India, Yogeshwara has garnered 45,982 votes, while his main rival, Janata Dal (Secular) candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy, trails with 34,808 votes.

Independent candidate Ningaraju Shanakanapura ranks third with 908 votes. Nikhil Kumaraswamy, the JD(S) State Youth Unit President and son of Union minister HD Kumaraswamy, is vying against Yogeshwara following his resignation as BJP MLC. Despite past electoral victories in 2018 and 2023 from this constituency, Nikhil faces a challenging opponent in Yogeshwara.

National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy expressed confidence in gaining the youth's support, attributing past works by HD Deve Gowda and HD Kumaraswamy as his assets. Amid the campaign fray, BJP's former Karnataka Chief Minister Yediyurappa urged locals to support Nikhil against rival Congress candidate Yogeshwar, citing dissatisfaction with the ruling party's governance.

