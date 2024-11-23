Maharashtra Polls: Allegations of Conspiracy and Controversy
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut alleges a conspiracy in the Maharashtra assembly poll results, questioning their legitimacy. He claims the results deviate from the public's mandate, casting doubt on the integrity of the electoral process. The ruling Mahayuti alliance appears poised for victory, while opposition parties struggle.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has stirred controversy by alleging a 'big conspiracy' in the Maharashtra assembly election results.
Speaking to reporters, Raut expressed skepticism over the alleged landslide victory for the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, arguing the results diverge significantly from the ground reality and people's mood.
As the Mahayuti leads in 204 of the 288 seats, Raut's comments underscore deep divides and suspicions within Maharashtra's political landscape.
