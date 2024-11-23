Left Menu

Maharashtra Polls: Allegations of Conspiracy and Controversy

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut alleges a conspiracy in the Maharashtra assembly poll results, questioning their legitimacy. He claims the results deviate from the public's mandate, casting doubt on the integrity of the electoral process. The ruling Mahayuti alliance appears poised for victory, while opposition parties struggle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-11-2024 11:43 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 11:38 IST
Assembly elections Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has stirred controversy by alleging a 'big conspiracy' in the Maharashtra assembly election results.

Speaking to reporters, Raut expressed skepticism over the alleged landslide victory for the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, arguing the results diverge significantly from the ground reality and people's mood.

As the Mahayuti leads in 204 of the 288 seats, Raut's comments underscore deep divides and suspicions within Maharashtra's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

