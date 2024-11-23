Maharashtra Polls: Allegations of Conspiracy and Controversy

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has stirred controversy by alleging a 'big conspiracy' in the Maharashtra assembly election results.

Speaking to reporters, Raut expressed skepticism over the alleged landslide victory for the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, arguing the results diverge significantly from the ground reality and people's mood.

As the Mahayuti leads in 204 of the 288 seats, Raut's comments underscore deep divides and suspicions within Maharashtra's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)