Congress Clinches Lead in Palakkad Assembly Bypoll Drama

In a dramatic shift during the Palakkad Assembly bypoll vote counting, the Congress-led UDF surged ahead of the previously leading BJP-led NDA. With ballots being tallied, Congress's Rahul Mamkootathil took a decisive lead, stirring excitement among party supporters.

According to the Election Commission, Mamkootathil secured 28,062 votes against the BJP's C Krishnakumar, who amassed 26,637 votes in the closely contested seventh round. This by-election witnessed fervent competition among 10 candidates.

The necessity for the by-election stemmed from Shafi Parambil's vacating of the seat after being elected to the Lok Sabha from Vadakara. Counting took place at Victoria College, adding to the political buzz in the region.

