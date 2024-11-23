Left Menu

Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Mahayuti Alliance Nears Victory

In the Maharashtra Assembly elections, the Mahayuti alliance has crossed the halfway mark, with BJP attributing the success to Modi's leadership. The BJP leads in 125 seats, while the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena follows with 56 seats. Celebrations commence amid speculation about the next Chief Minister.

On a pivotal Saturday afternoon, the Mahayuti alliance surged past the halfway mark in the Maharashtra Assembly elections vote count. BJP General Secretary Vinod Tawde attributed the victory to the indomitable leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing his lasting influence in Maharashtra's political arena.

Tawde noted that the initially overambitious '400 Paar' slogan for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections had led to voter complacency but assured that corrective measures are underway. Speaking in Mumbai, he highlighted the successes of the Mahayuti coalition, citing both direct and indirect governmental schemes that have advanced infrastructure, agriculture, and financial support to citizens.

He also mentioned the public's discontent with opposition elements, linking them to the failures of their strategic efforts. As the Election Commission trends revealed Mahayuti's strong lead, celebrations erupted at BJP's Mumbai office, marking the potential for a commanding victory in the state.

