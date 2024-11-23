Left Menu

BJP Anticipates Landslide Victories in UP and Maharashtra Bypolls

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak expresses confidence over BJP's success, predicting victory in 8 out of 9 seats. In Maharashtra, the Mahayuti alliance is poised for a historic win, with PM Modi's welfare schemes winning voter trust. Celebrations erupt as the alliance surpasses crucial majority mark.

Updated: 23-11-2024 13:27 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 13:27 IST
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the latest political developments, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak has voiced strong confidence in the BJP's performance in the ongoing bypolls. Pathak predicts that the BJP will seize victory in 8 out of the 9 contested seats in the state, sending a formidable challenge to the Samajwadi Party in a closely watched electoral battle.

Meanwhile, in Maharashtra, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance appears to be on the brink of a significant triumph. The alliance has surpassed the critical majority line, largely credited to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's welfare initiatives that have garnered widespread voter trust. Incumbent Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has indicated that the decision on the next CM will be made collectively after final results are declared.

Celebrations have already begun at key campaign locations, with BJP offices and leaders' residences bustling with joyful supporters. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's residence saw a flurry of activity, and sweets were distributed in anticipation of the expected landslide victory. All political eyes are now focused on the selection of Maharashtra's next chief ministerial face.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

