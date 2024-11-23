Left Menu

Mahayuti Triumphs in Maharashtra: Congress Urged to Respect Voters

The Mahayuti alliance secures a decisive victory in Maharashtra, prompting Congress' Robert Vadra to stress the importance of respecting the electorate's decision. Meanwhile, Congress thrives in the Wayanad constituency, with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra poised for a win. In Jharkhand, the JMM-led alliance is on track to retain power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 14:07 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 14:07 IST
Mahayuti Triumphs in Maharashtra: Congress Urged to Respect Voters
Priyanak Gandhi Vadra's husband and businessman Robert Vadra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Mahayuti alliance is set to retain control in Maharashtra following a significant electoral success, prompting Congress figure Robert Vadra to call for his party to acknowledge the outcome. Vadra emphasized the necessity for Congress to collaborate with the victorious party for the state's progress.

Current Election Commission data indicates that Mahayuti is leading in 218 seats, with the BJP securing two and Shiv Sena gaining one. In contrast, the opposition Maha Vikas Agadhi trails with a lead in just 47 seats, where Congress holds a mere 20.

In Jharkhand, the JMM-led coalition leads in 49 seats and appears ready to maintain its governing position. Vadra expressed his delight with the results, hoping the BJP would refrain from interfering using agencies like the ED. Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is leading the charge for Congress in Wayanad, holding a substantial advantage as she contests for a seat once occupied by Rahul Gandhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024