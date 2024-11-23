Mahayuti Triumphs in Maharashtra: Congress Urged to Respect Voters

The Mahayuti alliance is set to retain control in Maharashtra following a significant electoral success, prompting Congress figure Robert Vadra to call for his party to acknowledge the outcome. Vadra emphasized the necessity for Congress to collaborate with the victorious party for the state's progress.

Current Election Commission data indicates that Mahayuti is leading in 218 seats, with the BJP securing two and Shiv Sena gaining one. In contrast, the opposition Maha Vikas Agadhi trails with a lead in just 47 seats, where Congress holds a mere 20.

In Jharkhand, the JMM-led coalition leads in 49 seats and appears ready to maintain its governing position. Vadra expressed his delight with the results, hoping the BJP would refrain from interfering using agencies like the ED. Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is leading the charge for Congress in Wayanad, holding a substantial advantage as she contests for a seat once occupied by Rahul Gandhi.

