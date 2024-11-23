Left Menu

Maharashtra Election Aftermath: Congress Reflects Amid Mahayuti Triumph

The Mahayuti alliance secures a landslide victory in Maharashtra, prompting Congress' Robert Vadra to emphasize respecting the people's verdict. Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi is leading in the Wayanad constituency by 3 lakh votes. In Jharkhand, the JMM-led mahagathbandhan is set to retain power with hopes of an undisturbed governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 14:12 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 14:12 IST
Priyanak Gandhi Vadra's husband and businessman Robert Vadra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a stunning political development, the Mahayuti alliance is on track to retain power in Maharashtra following a decisive electoral win. Businessman Robert Vadra, husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, acknowledged the results, urging the Congress party to respect the people's decision and collaborate for the state's advancement.

The Election Commission of India reports that the Mahayuti alliance is leading in 218 seats, with BJP securing 2 and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) 1. In contrast, the Maha Vikas Agadhi is lagging, with Congress only ahead in 20 of its 47 leading seats. Vadra also expressed optimism about the JMM-led alliance's performance in Jharkhand, highlighting the importance of non-interference from BJP.

As for his political future, Vadra expressed contentment with his current role outside the Parliament, suggesting his wife Priyanka Gandhi's readiness for a political debut. Meanwhile, Priyanka is set to maintain Congress's dominance in Wayanad, leading by over 3 lakh votes, following the vacancy left by her brother Rahul Gandhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

