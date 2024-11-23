Left Menu

Mahayuti Alliance's Unstoppable Momentum: A Triumph of Developmental Politics

The Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra secures a landslide victory, attributed to PM Modi's development schemes and the state's strategic decisions. Confident in surpassing 225 seats, leaders plan to collectively decide the Chief Minister's role post-results as celebrations unfold across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 14:16 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 14:16 IST
Union Minister and Republic Party of India's (Athawale) President Ramdas Athawale (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra is on the cusp of a remarkable electoral victory, driven by the developmental initiatives spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and strategic decisions from the state government. As vote counting progresses, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale expressed confidence that the alliance's gains will increase significantly.

Athawale attributed this triumph to landmark schemes, particularly the Ladki Bahin Yojana. The alliance now expects to win more than 225 seats. Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated state leaders, including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, as the alliance nears this victory milestone.

As the alliance secures over 220 seats, discussions about the future Chief Minister are underway, echoing the election's cooperative approach. Jubilant scenes were observed at Chief Minister Shinde's Thane residence and across Maharashtra, with party supporters celebrating their significant victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

