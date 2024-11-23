Mahayuti Alliance's Unstoppable Momentum: A Triumph of Developmental Politics

The Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra is on the cusp of a remarkable electoral victory, driven by the developmental initiatives spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and strategic decisions from the state government. As vote counting progresses, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale expressed confidence that the alliance's gains will increase significantly.

Athawale attributed this triumph to landmark schemes, particularly the Ladki Bahin Yojana. The alliance now expects to win more than 225 seats. Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated state leaders, including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, as the alliance nears this victory milestone.

As the alliance secures over 220 seats, discussions about the future Chief Minister are underway, echoing the election's cooperative approach. Jubilant scenes were observed at Chief Minister Shinde's Thane residence and across Maharashtra, with party supporters celebrating their significant victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)