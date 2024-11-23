Left Menu

Stunning Victory: Anil Kumar Katara Triumphs in Chorasi Bypoll

Anil Kumar Katara of the Bharat Adivasi Party won the Chorasi assembly bypoll in Rajasthan by 24,370 votes. Katara received 89,161 votes, surpassing BJP's Karilal with 64,791 votes and Congress' Mahesh Roat with 73,246 votes. The seat was vacant after Rajkumar Roat's Lok Sabha win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 23-11-2024 14:35 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 14:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Anil Kumar Katara, representing the Bharat Adivasi Party, secured a significant victory in the Chorasi assembly by-election in Rajasthan, overcoming his nearest rival by a margin of 24,370 votes. The poll results, announced on Saturday, have marked an impactful achievement for Katara.

Katara amassed a total of 89,161 votes, outpacing his closest competitor, the Bharatiya Janata Party's Karilal, who received 64,791 votes. In the running was also Congress candidate Mahesh Roat, who managed to collect 73,246 votes.

The bypoll was necessitated after the seat became vacant due to the previous legislator, Rajkumar Roat of the same party, moving on to secure a position in the Lok Sabha earlier this year. Chorasi, known for its significant tribal population, belongs to the Dungarpur district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

