Left Menu

BJP's Thakor Clinches Vav Assembly Victory

BJP leader Swarupji Thakor triumphed over Congress rival Gulabsinh Rajput by 2,442 votes in the Vav assembly bypoll in Gujarat. This victory increased the BJP's strength in the state's assembly to 162 members. The bypoll followed Congress MLA Geniben Thakor's resignation after securing a win in the Lok Sabha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palanpur | Updated: 23-11-2024 16:10 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 16:10 IST
BJP's Thakor Clinches Vav Assembly Victory
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, BJP leader Swarupji Thakor emerged victorious in the bypoll for the Vav assembly constituency, defeating Congress contestant Gulabsinh Rajput by 2,442 votes on Saturday. According to the Election Commission of India, Thakor secured a total of 92,176 votes.

The by-election was held due to the resignation of Congress MLA Geniben Thakor, who had won a seat in the Lok Sabha from Banaskantha. With his win, Swarupji Thakor has bolstered the BJP's dominance in the Gujarat Assembly, raising the party's count to 162 seats in the 182-member legislative body.

Independent candidate Mavji Patel finished in third place with 27,195 votes. Thakor's success came after a strategic surge past Rajput in the final rounds of counting, marking a notable accomplishment for the BJP in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024