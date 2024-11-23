BJP's Thakor Clinches Vav Assembly Victory
BJP leader Swarupji Thakor triumphed over Congress rival Gulabsinh Rajput by 2,442 votes in the Vav assembly bypoll in Gujarat. This victory increased the BJP's strength in the state's assembly to 162 members. The bypoll followed Congress MLA Geniben Thakor's resignation after securing a win in the Lok Sabha.
In a significant political development, BJP leader Swarupji Thakor emerged victorious in the bypoll for the Vav assembly constituency, defeating Congress contestant Gulabsinh Rajput by 2,442 votes on Saturday. According to the Election Commission of India, Thakor secured a total of 92,176 votes.
The by-election was held due to the resignation of Congress MLA Geniben Thakor, who had won a seat in the Lok Sabha from Banaskantha. With his win, Swarupji Thakor has bolstered the BJP's dominance in the Gujarat Assembly, raising the party's count to 162 seats in the 182-member legislative body.
Independent candidate Mavji Patel finished in third place with 27,195 votes. Thakor's success came after a strategic surge past Rajput in the final rounds of counting, marking a notable accomplishment for the BJP in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
