Landslide Victory: BJP's Sunil Kumar Soni Triumphs in Raipur City South Bypoll
BJP's Sunil Kumar Soni emerged victorious in the Raipur City South assembly bypoll, defeating Congress's Akash Sharma by 46,167 votes. The victory, hailed as historic, is seen as an endorsement of the BJP's governance in Chhattisgarh over the past 11 months. The election saw a 50.5% voter turnout.
Sunil Kumar Soni, the BJP candidate, claimed a significant victory in the Raipur City South assembly bypoll, overcoming Congress rival Akash Sharma by 46,167 votes.
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai extended his congratulations to Soni, stating that the win represents a voter endorsement of the BJP’s governance in the state over the past 11 months. According to the Election Commission of India, Soni received 89,220 votes, while Sharma garnered 43,053 votes.
The bypoll, held on November 13, came after former BJP legislator Brijmohan Agrawal resigned following his Lok Sabha election win. Sai attributed the victory to the efforts of the BJP workers and emphasized the fulfillment of promises made to the public, including various welfare schemes. The BJP's standing in the 90-member Chhattisgarh assembly remains constant at 54.
(With inputs from agencies.)
