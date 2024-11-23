Left Menu

Landslide Victory: BJP's Sunil Kumar Soni Triumphs in Raipur City South Bypoll

BJP's Sunil Kumar Soni emerged victorious in the Raipur City South assembly bypoll, defeating Congress's Akash Sharma by 46,167 votes. The victory, hailed as historic, is seen as an endorsement of the BJP's governance in Chhattisgarh over the past 11 months. The election saw a 50.5% voter turnout.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 23-11-2024 16:32 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 16:15 IST
Landslide Victory: BJP's Sunil Kumar Soni Triumphs in Raipur City South Bypoll
Assembly elections Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Sunil Kumar Soni, the BJP candidate, claimed a significant victory in the Raipur City South assembly bypoll, overcoming Congress rival Akash Sharma by 46,167 votes.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai extended his congratulations to Soni, stating that the win represents a voter endorsement of the BJP’s governance in the state over the past 11 months. According to the Election Commission of India, Soni received 89,220 votes, while Sharma garnered 43,053 votes.

The bypoll, held on November 13, came after former BJP legislator Brijmohan Agrawal resigned following his Lok Sabha election win. Sai attributed the victory to the efforts of the BJP workers and emphasized the fulfillment of promises made to the public, including various welfare schemes. The BJP's standing in the 90-member Chhattisgarh assembly remains constant at 54.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024