Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Triumphs in Wayanad

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed gratitude after a significant victory in the Wayanad by-election, a seat vacated by Rahul Gandhi. She pledged to be the voice of the people in Parliament. Supported by Congress leaders, Priyanka thanked her family, particularly Rahul Gandhi, for unwavering support and guidance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2024 16:27 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 16:27 IST
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Triumphs in Wayanad
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
  • Country:
  • India

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has emerged victorious in the Wayanad by-election, marking her successful debut as a member of Parliament. With a lead of over 4 lakh votes, she steps into the role vacated by her brother Rahul Gandhi, who won from Rae Bareli.

In a heartfelt message, Priyanka Gandhi expressed gratitude towards the people of Wayanad for their trust and love, promising to champion their dreams and hopes in the legislative assembly. She also thanked her colleagues from the Congress party and the UDF for their support during the rigorous campaign.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and general secretary K C Venugopal extended their congratulations, reaffirming the party's commitment to the welfare of Wayanad's citizens. Priyanka also recognized her family's unwavering support, with a special nod to Rahul Gandhi for paving the way for her political journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024