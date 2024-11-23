Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Triumphs in Wayanad

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has emerged victorious in the Wayanad by-election, marking her successful debut as a member of Parliament. With a lead of over 4 lakh votes, she steps into the role vacated by her brother Rahul Gandhi, who won from Rae Bareli.

In a heartfelt message, Priyanka Gandhi expressed gratitude towards the people of Wayanad for their trust and love, promising to champion their dreams and hopes in the legislative assembly. She also thanked her colleagues from the Congress party and the UDF for their support during the rigorous campaign.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and general secretary K C Venugopal extended their congratulations, reaffirming the party's commitment to the welfare of Wayanad's citizens. Priyanka also recognized her family's unwavering support, with a special nod to Rahul Gandhi for paving the way for her political journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)