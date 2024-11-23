Karnataka's By-Polls: A Resounding Victory in People's Court

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed gratitude to voters after the Congress's sweeping success in the recent assembly by-polls, asserting that victories in Sandur, Shiggaon, and Channapatna were deemed triumphs in the 'people's court'.

The Congress's by-election win comes amidst a potent opposition alliance between the BJP and JD(S), which Siddaramaiah attributed to the success of government guarantee schemes. The CM declared the victory significant across regions, even as he faced allegations from political adversaries.

Siddaramaiah also addressed ongoing controversies, criticizing BJP and JD(S) for spreading falsehoods, and highlighted the accusations against JD(S) figures, including former MP Prajwal Revanna, which he suggested were met with public disdain.

(With inputs from agencies.)