Karnataka's By-Polls: A Resounding Victory in People's Court

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah celebrates Congress's dominance in the recent assembly by-polls, attributing the victory to guaranteed schemes. The triumph against an opposition alliance holds symbolic significance for his leadership, amidst ongoing controversies and allegations from opposing parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-11-2024 17:09 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 17:09 IST
Siddaramaiah
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed gratitude to voters after the Congress's sweeping success in the recent assembly by-polls, asserting that victories in Sandur, Shiggaon, and Channapatna were deemed triumphs in the 'people's court'.

The Congress's by-election win comes amidst a potent opposition alliance between the BJP and JD(S), which Siddaramaiah attributed to the success of government guarantee schemes. The CM declared the victory significant across regions, even as he faced allegations from political adversaries.

Siddaramaiah also addressed ongoing controversies, criticizing BJP and JD(S) for spreading falsehoods, and highlighted the accusations against JD(S) figures, including former MP Prajwal Revanna, which he suggested were met with public disdain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

