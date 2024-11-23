Left Menu

Congress Triumphs in Vijaypur Bypolls, Overcoming BJP Rivals

In the Vijaypur assembly bypolls, Congress' Mukesh Malhotra defeated BJP's Ramniwas Rawat by 7,364 votes. Malhotra credited his triumph to the constituency's people and Congress workers who celebrated the victory. State Congress Chief Jitu Patwari hailed the win as a testament to Congress workers' resilience against adversity.

Congress Candidate Mukesh Malhotra (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In a significant political shift, Congress candidate Mukesh Malhotra emerged victorious in the Vijaypur assembly bypolls, defeating BJP contender and state cabinet minister Ramniwas Rawat by 7,364 votes, according to figures from the Election Commission of India. Malhotra garnered a total of 1,00,469 votes, surpassing Rawat's 93,105 in the closely watched election.

Following his win, Malhotra expressed his gratitude towards the voters and attributed his success to the people of the Vijaypur assembly constituency, as well as the relentless efforts of his party members. The victory sparked celebrations among Congress supporters, who gathered at the state party office in Bhopal to distribute sweets and rejoice in the triumph.

State Congress Chief Jitu Patwari paid homage to the party workers, acknowledging their steadfastness in the face of adversity, including police actions and legal challenges. Patwari criticized the BJP's campaign tactics, which he claimed involved unsavory elements, and praised the Congress workers for proving the strength of truth. He further dedicated the victory to the resilience of Congress members and the principles of the Indian Constitution.

