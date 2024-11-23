JMM's Triumph and BJP's Stumble in Jharkhand
In the Jharkhand elections, BJP faced a significant setback despite heavy campaigning by top leaders, failing to secure a majority. Hemant Soren's JMM surged ahead, gaining traditional support and new voters. The lack of a projected CM and focus on non-local issues contributed to BJP's defeat.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) faced a crushing setback in the Jharkhand state elections, as the coalition led by the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) asserted its dominance. Despite aggressive campaigning by prominent figures like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the BJP's efforts fell short.
Key BJP figures addressed over 200 rallies, emphasizing themes such as 'infiltration from Bangladesh' and corruption allegations against the Hemant Soren regime. However, the NDA's failure to nominate a chief ministerial candidate and its focus on national issues seemed to alienate local voters.
The JMM, led by Hemant Soren, capitalized on traditional support from Muslims, Christians, and tribal communities, bolstered by popular welfare schemes. Analysts noted that the BJP neglected grassroots concerns, leading to a stark disconnect with the electorate, and ultimately contributing to their electoral defeat.
