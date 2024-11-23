RSS: The Hidden Power Behind BJP's Maharashtra Triumph

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) remains instrumental in ensuring the electoral success of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as evidenced by the recent Maharashtra Assembly poll results, where the BJP-led Mahayuti secured over 230 of the 288 assembly seats, leaving the opposition with merely 50.

In the lead-up to the elections, the RSS initiated a comprehensive outreach campaign to bolster public support for the BJP in Maharashtra. This endeavor involved meticulously coordinated efforts by their affiliates, with small 'tolis' of swayamsevaks engaging with voters across the state, conducting localized group discussions and meetings to influence public opinion on crucial topics without overtly endorsing the BJP.

The Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, sought the RSS's assistance in overcoming electoral challenges. Post-election, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari commended the people of Maharashtra for the BJP-led Mahayuti's historic victory and acknowledged the voluntary organizations' hard work in promoting voter awareness.

(With inputs from agencies.)