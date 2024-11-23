Left Menu

Trinamool Congress Sweeps West Bengal By-Elections

The Trinamool Congress successfully retained all six assembly seats in West Bengal by overcoming opposition from BJP and INDIA bloc allies. Despite being part of INDIA bloc nationally, TMC faced Congress and CPM in each constituency. TMC demonstrated its stronghold, particularly in South Bengal, reinforcing its regional dominance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2024 18:43 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 18:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a decisive victory, the Trinamool Congress clinched all six assembly seats in the recent West Bengal by-elections, overcoming formidable challenges from the BJP and INDIA bloc allies, Congress and the Left.

This triumph reinforces TMC's political dominance in the state, with five of the six winning constituencies located in its stronghold, South Bengal. Madarihat in the north, previously a BJP win, was also taken by TMC.

Despite being part of the INDIA bloc nationally, TMC's absence of a seat-sharing pact in West Bengal showcases its continued robust electoral strategy and significant grassroots support. Senior TMC leader Derek O'Brien expressed satisfaction over their 'convincing' victories.

