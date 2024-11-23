Trinamool Congress Sweeps West Bengal By-Elections

In a decisive victory, the Trinamool Congress clinched all six assembly seats in the recent West Bengal by-elections, overcoming formidable challenges from the BJP and INDIA bloc allies, Congress and the Left.

This triumph reinforces TMC's political dominance in the state, with five of the six winning constituencies located in its stronghold, South Bengal. Madarihat in the north, previously a BJP win, was also taken by TMC.

Despite being part of the INDIA bloc nationally, TMC's absence of a seat-sharing pact in West Bengal showcases its continued robust electoral strategy and significant grassroots support. Senior TMC leader Derek O'Brien expressed satisfaction over their 'convincing' victories.

