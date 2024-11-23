PM Modi Thanks Supporters Amid Election Outcomes in Jharkhand and Maharashtra

As the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) coalition gained momentum in the state's elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended his gratitude to the residents for their support. He affirmed that the BJP would remain committed to addressing public issues and working towards Jharkhand's welfare. Modi also congratulated the JMM-led alliance for their commendable performance.

"I thank the people of Jharkhand for their support towards us. We will always be at the forefront of raising people's issues and working for the state," Modi posted on X, acknowledging the JMM's strong electoral showing. Significant wins included JMM's 19 seats with leads in 15, Congress's 8 seats with 8 additional leads, and smaller victories for other parties. The BJP recorded 8 wins, leading in 13, with its allies showing limited progress.

Simultaneously, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance witnessed a significant win in Maharashtra. Modi hailed this election outcome as a triumph of "development and good governance," with Mahayuti clinching or leading in 230 out of 288 seats. On social media, Modi promised to continue driving Maharashtra's progress, thanking voters, especially the youth and women, for their historic support. The NDA's success was further echoed in by-polls across India, as significant wins accumulated in states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)