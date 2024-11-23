Left Menu

Mahayuti Alliance Secures Landslide Victory in Maharashtra, JMM-Led Coalition Triumphs in Jharkhand

The Mahayuti alliance, led by the BJP, dominated the Maharashtra assembly polls alongside allies Shiv Sena and NCP. Meanwhile, the JMM-led coalition celebrated a triumphant victory in Jharkhand. The victory holds significant stakes, marking the return of alliances and reinforcing leadership within political dynasties.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, state Deputy chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable electoral outcome, the ruling Mahayuti alliance has secured a landslide victory in the Maharashtra assembly elections, propelling itself to a historic mandate. Concurrently, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led coalition is poised to continue its governance in Jharkhand, marking a period of political stability in the state.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), at the helm of the Mahayuti alliance, garnered significant support, clinching or leading in 133 seats out of the 288 seats in Maharashtra. Allies Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) also saw impressive performances, with the Shiv Sena claiming or leading in 56 seats and the NCP in 41. Meanwhile, in Jharkhand, the JMM has claimed victory in 34 seats. The Congress and its partners, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), are set to secure 22 additional seats.

The election results have underscored the unity within the Mahayuti alliance. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis deemed the outcome a triumph of teamwork, while Chief Minister Eknath Shinde hailed it as the triumph of common citizens' governance. Modi praised the outcomes, describing them as victories of development and governance, promising continued efforts for progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

