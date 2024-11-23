Mahayuti Landslide Alters Maharashtra's Political Landscape

The Mahayuti landslide in Maharashtra has left the state assembly without a leader of the opposition, as no party outside the ruling coalition secured the minimum requirement of 29 seats. This pivotal perspective reshapes the political environment in the state.

Data from the Election Commission's website shows the Shiv Sena (UBT), part of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), won just 17 seats, leading on three more. As of 7 pm, results for 220 out of 288 seats had been declared, highlighting a substantial shift in the legislative landscape.

The BJP secured victory with 95 seats, leading on 38, while Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena won 44 and led on 13. The Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), also part of the Mahayuti, won 35 seats and was leading on six. Meanwhile, the MVA's Congress managed 10 seats, leading on five, and Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP) captured eight, leading on two, underscoring the robustness of Mahayuti's dominance in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)