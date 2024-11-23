Left Menu

Mahayuti Landslide Alters Maharashtra's Political Landscape

In Maharashtra, the Mahayuti coalition's overwhelming victory leaves the state assembly without a leader of the opposition. No opposition party met the requirement of 29 seats. The Shiv Sena, led by the BJP, emerged as dominant, evidencing a significant shift in the state's political dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-11-2024 19:06 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 19:06 IST
Mahayuti Landslide Alters Maharashtra's Political Landscape
  • Country:
  • India

The Mahayuti landslide in Maharashtra has left the state assembly without a leader of the opposition, as no party outside the ruling coalition secured the minimum requirement of 29 seats. This pivotal perspective reshapes the political environment in the state.

Data from the Election Commission's website shows the Shiv Sena (UBT), part of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), won just 17 seats, leading on three more. As of 7 pm, results for 220 out of 288 seats had been declared, highlighting a substantial shift in the legislative landscape.

The BJP secured victory with 95 seats, leading on 38, while Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena won 44 and led on 13. The Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), also part of the Mahayuti, won 35 seats and was leading on six. Meanwhile, the MVA's Congress managed 10 seats, leading on five, and Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP) captured eight, leading on two, underscoring the robustness of Mahayuti's dominance in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024