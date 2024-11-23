Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Defeats Opposition in West Bengal Bypolls

The Trinamool Congress (TMC), led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, swept all six assembly seats in the West Bengal bypolls. Despite opposition claims of public discontent and protests over the RG Kar incident, TMC's victory reinforced its political dominance. Mamata Banerjee expressed gratitude for the state's support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-11-2024 19:19 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 19:19 IST
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) secured a decisive victory in the West Bengal bypolls, winning all six contested assembly seats, as reported on Saturday. Led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the TMC's triumph has fortified its political standing, despite opposition parties branding the results as unreflective of the public's dissatisfaction.

Senior BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari highlighted the need for his party to bolster its organizational structure to harness public discontent into future electoral gains. Meanwhile, TMC's Abhishek Banerjee celebrated the victory, asserting it as a repudiation of narratives aimed at defaming the state.

Key opposition figures, including the BJP's Sukanta Majumdar and Congress' Adhir Choudhury, questioned the integrity and implications of the bypoll results, suggesting the populace was unable to openly voice dissent. Nevertheless, the TMC continues to consolidate its influence across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

