BJP's Landslide Victory in Maharashtra: A Tactical Resurgence

The BJP-led Mahayuti secured a landslide victory in the Maharashtra assembly elections, marking a significant turnaround from their previous Lok Sabha debacle. Key factors included the active involvement of the RSS, the Ladki Bahin scheme targeting women voters, and a strong Hindutva message, which collectively galvanized the vote.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-11-2024 19:37 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 19:37 IST
The BJP-led Mahayuti clinched a decisive victory in the Maharashtra assembly elections, marking a sharp recovery from setbacks in the previous Lok Sabha polls. The win, attributed to strategic changes, saw significant influence from the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh in campaigning and the introduction of schemes like Ladki Bahin, which increased female voter turnout.

As counting continued on Saturday, Mahayuti secured a strong position, with BJP claiming 99 seats and leading in 34, and its allies Shiv Sena and NCP also performing well. The opposition failed to secure enough seats to nominate a leader of the opposition, highlighting the coalition's dominance.

The BJP's campaign strategy emphasized Hindutva messages and divisive slogans, appealing to Hindu unity. Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis capitalized on religious themes to counteract perceived Muslim voter consolidation for the opposition, resulting in a shift in voter sentiment, analysts noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

