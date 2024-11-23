BJP's Landslide Victory in Maharashtra: A Tactical Resurgence
The BJP-led Mahayuti secured a landslide victory in the Maharashtra assembly elections, marking a significant turnaround from their previous Lok Sabha debacle. Key factors included the active involvement of the RSS, the Ladki Bahin scheme targeting women voters, and a strong Hindutva message, which collectively galvanized the vote.
- Country:
- India
The BJP-led Mahayuti clinched a decisive victory in the Maharashtra assembly elections, marking a sharp recovery from setbacks in the previous Lok Sabha polls. The win, attributed to strategic changes, saw significant influence from the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh in campaigning and the introduction of schemes like Ladki Bahin, which increased female voter turnout.
As counting continued on Saturday, Mahayuti secured a strong position, with BJP claiming 99 seats and leading in 34, and its allies Shiv Sena and NCP also performing well. The opposition failed to secure enough seats to nominate a leader of the opposition, highlighting the coalition's dominance.
The BJP's campaign strategy emphasized Hindutva messages and divisive slogans, appealing to Hindu unity. Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis capitalized on religious themes to counteract perceived Muslim voter consolidation for the opposition, resulting in a shift in voter sentiment, analysts noted.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- Maharashtra
- elections
- victory
- Mahayuti
- Hindutva
- RSS
- women voters
- Ladki Bahin
- Fadnavis
ALSO READ
Only the BJP-led Mahayuti government can provide the good governance that Maharashtra needs: PM Modi at poll rally in Dhule.
Only BJP-led Mahayuti alliance will ensure speedy development of Maharashtra: PM Modi at poll rally in Dhule.
Amit Shah Rallies Support for Mahayuti, Asserts Development in Maharashtra
PM Modi Criticizes Opposition, Champions Mahayuti's Achievements in Dhule
Uddhav Thackeray is sitting with those who call Hindutva 'pakhand' (sham); he should be ashamed: Shah at rally in Satara district.