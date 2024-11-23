Left Menu

Fadnavis Slams Raut's 'Stolen Seats' Allegation Amidst BJP's Electoral Surge

In the wake of Maharashtra's assembly elections, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis criticized Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut for alleging electoral misconduct. Fadnavis highlighted the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance's strong lead as evidence of fair elections. Meanwhile, Raut questioned the results, suggesting manipulation against the Shiv Sena-NCP alliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 19:48 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 19:48 IST
Fadnavis Slams Raut's 'Stolen Seats' Allegation Amidst BJP's Electoral Surge
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp rebuke to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's allegations of electoral misconduct, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stressed the need for introspection amidst the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance's commanding lead in the state assembly elections. The alliance is reportedly ahead in more than 231 of the 288 constituencies, while the opposing Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) trails significantly with just 48 seats.

Fadnavis firmly defended the integrity of the electoral process, citing the fair elections conducted by the Election Commission in Jharkhand. He dismissed concerns of bias, emphasizing the legitimacy of the BJP's substantial victory in Maharashtra. "Democracy has triumphed there, and similarly, our victory here should be recognized," he told reporters.

However, Sanjay Raut remained skeptical, questioning the disproportionate distribution of seats favoring the BJP and allies. Raut implied electoral deceit, arguing the results do not reflect public sentiment. He contended, "This cannot be the public's decision," and pledged further scrutiny post-results.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024