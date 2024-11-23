Fadnavis Slams Raut's 'Stolen Seats' Allegation Amidst BJP's Electoral Surge

In a sharp rebuke to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's allegations of electoral misconduct, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stressed the need for introspection amidst the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance's commanding lead in the state assembly elections. The alliance is reportedly ahead in more than 231 of the 288 constituencies, while the opposing Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) trails significantly with just 48 seats.

Fadnavis firmly defended the integrity of the electoral process, citing the fair elections conducted by the Election Commission in Jharkhand. He dismissed concerns of bias, emphasizing the legitimacy of the BJP's substantial victory in Maharashtra. "Democracy has triumphed there, and similarly, our victory here should be recognized," he told reporters.

However, Sanjay Raut remained skeptical, questioning the disproportionate distribution of seats favoring the BJP and allies. Raut implied electoral deceit, arguing the results do not reflect public sentiment. He contended, "This cannot be the public's decision," and pledged further scrutiny post-results.

(With inputs from agencies.)