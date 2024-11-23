Left Menu

Ajit Pawar Triumphs in Baramati: A Political Saga

Ajit Pawar, Deputy CM and NCP leader, won the Baramati assembly seat, defeating Yugendra Pawar by over one lakh votes. This victory marks a significant chapter in his rivalry with uncle Sharad Pawar. The election was highly contested, with both NCP factions campaigning intensely.

Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister and NCP president, secured a significant victory from the Baramati assembly constituency, defeating his nephew Yugendra Pawar by over one lakh votes. This triumph marks the first defeat for Ajit's uncle, Sharad Pawar, in his traditional family bastion, despite the latter not contesting himself.

The high-stakes election was characterized by intense campaigning from both factions of the NCP. Ajit Pawar faced off against Yugendra, Sharad Pawar's chosen candidate, highlighting his accomplishments and vision for Baramati's development. The rivalry reflected deeper familial and political divides following Ajit Pawar's split from his uncle last year.

Following his victory, Ajit Pawar emerges as a major political player in Maharashtra, asserting himself as the political inheritor of his uncle's legacy. In his post-election address, Ajit vowed to focus solely on Maharashtra's development, further cementing his role within the state's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

