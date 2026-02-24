Delayed Responses Stir Controversy in Maharashtra Assembly
In the Maharashtra assembly, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis highlighted the problem of delayed responses to legislators' letters, an issue brought forth by BJP's Sudhir Mungantiwar. The discussion led to a proposal for a new digital platform to expedite official replies and ensure accountability.
The Maharashtra assembly was abuzz on Tuesday as the issue of delayed responses to legislators' letters was brought to light. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis shared his own experience, revealing he once waited over a decade for a reply to a query made in 2009.
BJP member Sudhir Mungantiwar criticized senior officials, including the Chief Secretary, for their sluggish responses. He recounted receiving a reply four years later, calling for firm action against such inefficiencies and proposing new laws to establish accountability.
Adding to the discourse, Speaker Rahul Narwekar announced the introduction of a digital platform aimed at ensuring a prompt response to legislators' queries, a move expected to streamline communication and fix responsibility for any delays.
