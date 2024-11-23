Left Menu

BJP Triumphs in Samaguri By-Election as Violence Mars Campaign

The BJP won a significant victory over Congress in the Samaguri assembly by-election, with candidate Diplu Ranjan Sarmah defeating Tanzil Hussain by over 24,000 votes. The by-election was necessitated by Tanzil's father, Rakibul Hussain, moving to the Lok Sabha. The BJP swept all seats in the recent by-elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 23-11-2024 20:08 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 20:08 IST
In a keenly contested by-election, the BJP emerged victorious over the Congress for the Samaguri assembly seat, despite widespread violence during the campaign period.

BJP candidate Diplu Ranjan Sarmah secured victory by more than 24,000 votes, defeating Congress's Tanzil Hussain. This loss marks significant disappointment for Hussain's politically prominent family.

The BJP's success in Samaguri was part of a clean sweep across five assembly seats, reinforcing their dominance over Congress in the latest string of by-elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

