BJP Triumphs in Samaguri By-Election as Violence Mars Campaign

In a keenly contested by-election, the BJP emerged victorious over the Congress for the Samaguri assembly seat, despite widespread violence during the campaign period.

BJP candidate Diplu Ranjan Sarmah secured victory by more than 24,000 votes, defeating Congress's Tanzil Hussain. This loss marks significant disappointment for Hussain's politically prominent family.

The BJP's success in Samaguri was part of a clean sweep across five assembly seats, reinforcing their dominance over Congress in the latest string of by-elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)