Left Menu

Congress Resurgence in Vidarbha: Retains Key Seats Amid BJP Challenges

The Congress retained three out of four assembly seats in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region, a BJP stronghold. Victories included Nagpur West with Vikas Thakre, Umred with Sanjay Meshram, and a strong lead in Nagpur North by Nitin Raut. This success underscores Congress' strategic comeback in regional politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 23-11-2024 21:00 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 21:00 IST
Congress Resurgence in Vidarbha: Retains Key Seats Amid BJP Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, the Congress has successfully retained three of the four assembly seats it previously held in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region, a stronghold of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This region includes assembly seats that are considered prime political turf for BJP leaders like Devendra Fadnavis and Nitin Gadkari.

The most notable victories for the Congress came in Nagpur West and Umred. In Nagpur West, sitting MLA and Congress representative Vikas Thakre triumphed over BJP's Sudhakar Kohale with a narrow margin of 5,824 votes. Meanwhile, in Umred, Congress' Sanjay Meshram, an IIT alumnus, secured a decisive victory against BJP's Sudhir Parwe by 12,825 votes. Parwe had held this seat during the 2014 and 2009 elections.

Nagpur North also saw a strong potential win for Congress as sitting MLA and former state minister Nitin Raut was leading by more than 30,000 votes after the majority of votes were counted. This election outcome is seen as a strategic resurgence for Congress in a region traditionally dominated by the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024