Rift Revealed: Duterte's Fiery Outburst Unsettles Philippine Politics

Philippine security agencies have tightened safety measures after Vice President Sara Duterte made a shocking threat against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. This escalation highlights a significant political rift. Duterte's comments about a potential assassination plot reveal deepening tensions between two powerful political families in the Philippines.

Updated: 23-11-2024 21:47 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 21:47 IST
Philippine security agencies intensified safety protocols on Saturday following Vice President Sara Duterte's startling remarks about a potential assassination plot involving President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Duterte revealed in a press conference that she had instructed a hitman to target Marcos and other top officials should harm come to her. The statement underscored the growing rift between two major political families in the country.

The Presidential Security Command announced they are heightening security measures and coordinating with law enforcement to address any threats. This development adds to the escalating political tensions ahead of crucial mid-term elections next year.

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

