Rift Revealed: Duterte's Fiery Outburst Unsettles Philippine Politics

Philippine security agencies intensified safety protocols on Saturday following Vice President Sara Duterte's startling remarks about a potential assassination plot involving President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Duterte revealed in a press conference that she had instructed a hitman to target Marcos and other top officials should harm come to her. The statement underscored the growing rift between two major political families in the country.

The Presidential Security Command announced they are heightening security measures and coordinating with law enforcement to address any threats. This development adds to the escalating political tensions ahead of crucial mid-term elections next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)