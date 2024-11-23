Left Menu

NDA's Triumph in Bihar: A Political Shake-Up Before the Assembly Elections

The ruling NDA triumphed in Bihar bypolls across four segments, boosting its standing before next year's elections. The Jan Suraaj party, led by Prashant Kishor, failed to make an impact. RJD faced setbacks, losing its stronghold in Belaganj to JD(U), despite a hard-fought campaign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 23-11-2024 21:50 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 21:50 IST
NDA's Triumph in Bihar: A Political Shake-Up Before the Assembly Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The ruling NDA in Bihar has secured a significant victory in the bypolls, winning four assembly segments, including a dramatic win in Belaganj, a known stronghold of the RJD. This triumph serves as a major boost for the NDA ahead of the upcoming assembly elections scheduled for next year.

The recently formed Jan Suraaj party, started by Prashant Kishor, failed to gain ground, losing deposits in most constituencies. Kishor noted the need for his party to cover substantial ground. Meanwhile, JD(U) emerged victorious in Belaganj, with Manorama Devi defeating RJD's debutant candidate by over 21,000 votes, indicating a strong political shift.

Despite the setback, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav downplayed the loss, emphasizing the Mahagathbandhan's preparedness for the 2025 elections. State BJP president Dilip Jaiswal celebrated the coalition's success, highlighting the NDA's unified strength. Observers see these results as critical in shaping Bihar's political landscape for the foreseeable future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024