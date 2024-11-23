NDA's Triumph in Bihar: A Political Shake-Up Before the Assembly Elections
The ruling NDA triumphed in Bihar bypolls across four segments, boosting its standing before next year's elections. The Jan Suraaj party, led by Prashant Kishor, failed to make an impact. RJD faced setbacks, losing its stronghold in Belaganj to JD(U), despite a hard-fought campaign.
The ruling NDA in Bihar has secured a significant victory in the bypolls, winning four assembly segments, including a dramatic win in Belaganj, a known stronghold of the RJD. This triumph serves as a major boost for the NDA ahead of the upcoming assembly elections scheduled for next year.
The recently formed Jan Suraaj party, started by Prashant Kishor, failed to gain ground, losing deposits in most constituencies. Kishor noted the need for his party to cover substantial ground. Meanwhile, JD(U) emerged victorious in Belaganj, with Manorama Devi defeating RJD's debutant candidate by over 21,000 votes, indicating a strong political shift.
Despite the setback, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav downplayed the loss, emphasizing the Mahagathbandhan's preparedness for the 2025 elections. State BJP president Dilip Jaiswal celebrated the coalition's success, highlighting the NDA's unified strength. Observers see these results as critical in shaping Bihar's political landscape for the foreseeable future.
