AAP Blames Congress for Alliance Failures Amidst Maharashtra Poll Setback

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has criticized Congress following a poor performance by the Maha Vikas Aghadi in the Maharashtra assembly elections. AAP's Priyanka Kakkar accused Congress of undermining alliances, citing unrest among partners like Jharkhand Mukti Morcha. Despite setbacks, AAP emphasizes grassroots efforts to challenge the BJP's dominance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 23:21 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 23:21 IST
Aam Aadmi Party's national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched a scathing critique against Congress on Saturday in the wake of the assembly elections in Maharashtra, where the Maha Vikas Aghadi faced a significant defeat. AAP national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar accused Congress of destabilizing its alliances.

Kakkar pointed out that Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) also expressed dissatisfaction with Congress. She emphasized the importance of unity among alliance partners, referencing the 99 seats won in the 2024 Lok Sabha election through collective effort. The AAP, she noted, engages meticulously at the grassroot level for every election.

Kakkar underscored the substantial effort required to counter the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing them of leveraging agencies like ED and CBI for political harassment. She alleged that Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren faced intimidation but ultimately retained public support, with AAP standing by him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

