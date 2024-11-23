Left Menu

RJD's Surprising Sweep in Jharkhand Elections

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) made unexpected gains in the Jharkhand assembly elections, securing victory in four out of six constituencies. Notable victories include Suresh Paswan's win in Deoghar and Sanjay Prasad Yadav's in Godda. Subhash Prasad Yadav narrowly lost in Koderma, continuing RJD's notable performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 23-11-2024 23:32 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 23:32 IST
RJD's Surprising Sweep in Jharkhand Elections
  • Country:
  • India

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) surprised many in the recent Jharkhand assembly elections, clinching victories in four out of six contested seats, according to the Election Commission. The party, which had only won one seat in 2019, showcased significant improvement this time.

RJD candidates notably defeated sitting BJP legislators across four constituencies. Suresh Paswan emerged victorious in Deoghar, securing a win by 39,721 votes against BJP's incumbent MLA Narayan Das. Similarly, Sanjay Prasad Yadav claimed a commanding victory in Godda by a margin of 21,471 votes over BJP candidate Amit Kumar Mandal.

While Naresh Prasad Singh won Bishrampur and Sanjay Kumar Singh Yadav took Hussainabad, the party faced a setback in Koderma, where Subhash Prasad Yadav lost to BJP's Neera Yadav by a narrow margin. In Chatra, RJD's Rashmi Prakash also faced defeat to LJP's Janardan Paswan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024