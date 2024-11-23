RJD's Surprising Sweep in Jharkhand Elections
The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) made unexpected gains in the Jharkhand assembly elections, securing victory in four out of six constituencies. Notable victories include Suresh Paswan's win in Deoghar and Sanjay Prasad Yadav's in Godda. Subhash Prasad Yadav narrowly lost in Koderma, continuing RJD's notable performance.
The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) surprised many in the recent Jharkhand assembly elections, clinching victories in four out of six contested seats, according to the Election Commission. The party, which had only won one seat in 2019, showcased significant improvement this time.
RJD candidates notably defeated sitting BJP legislators across four constituencies. Suresh Paswan emerged victorious in Deoghar, securing a win by 39,721 votes against BJP's incumbent MLA Narayan Das. Similarly, Sanjay Prasad Yadav claimed a commanding victory in Godda by a margin of 21,471 votes over BJP candidate Amit Kumar Mandal.
While Naresh Prasad Singh won Bishrampur and Sanjay Kumar Singh Yadav took Hussainabad, the party faced a setback in Koderma, where Subhash Prasad Yadav lost to BJP's Neera Yadav by a narrow margin. In Chatra, RJD's Rashmi Prakash also faced defeat to LJP's Janardan Paswan.
