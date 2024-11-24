Left Menu

Political Showdown: Parliament Prepares for Heated Winter Session

Ahead of Parliament's Winter Session, government and opposition leaders will meet to ensure smooth proceedings. Key topics include surprise political victories, ethnic violence in Manipur, and allegations against businessman Gautam Adani. The session will address 16 bills including the Waqf Amendment Bill and discuss the report timeline of committee deliberations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2024 09:51 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 09:51 IST
In a significant political gathering on Sunday, the government convened a meeting with floor leaders of various parties ahead of Parliament's Winter Session. The aim was to ensure smooth operations amid the BJP's recent election victories in Maharashtra and rival gains in Jharkhand.

Chaired by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the meeting included key figures from Congress, Trinamool, DMK, and others. The Winter Session, set to begin Monday and last until December 20, will tackle 16 pivotal bills.

Among the pressing issues is the opposition's call for probing businessman Gautam Adani's bribery allegations, along with addressing ethnic violence in Manipur. The session will also commemorate the 75th year of the Constitution's adoption at the old Parliament building.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

