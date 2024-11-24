Political Showdown: Parliament Prepares for Heated Winter Session

In a significant political gathering on Sunday, the government convened a meeting with floor leaders of various parties ahead of Parliament's Winter Session. The aim was to ensure smooth operations amid the BJP's recent election victories in Maharashtra and rival gains in Jharkhand.

Chaired by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the meeting included key figures from Congress, Trinamool, DMK, and others. The Winter Session, set to begin Monday and last until December 20, will tackle 16 pivotal bills.

Among the pressing issues is the opposition's call for probing businessman Gautam Adani's bribery allegations, along with addressing ethnic violence in Manipur. The session will also commemorate the 75th year of the Constitution's adoption at the old Parliament building.

(With inputs from agencies.)