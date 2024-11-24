Ajit Pawar's Political Resurgence: A New Chapter in Maharashtra

In a surprising turn of events, Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, has firmly established his political presence by steering the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to a significant victory. This comes after overcoming challenges and distancing himself from the influence of his uncle, NCP founder Sharad Pawar.

Ajit Pawar, who has held the Deputy CM position multiple times, faced doubts when he made a contentious decision to contest his wife against his cousin, Supriya Sule, causing a rift within the family. However, his recent triumphs in the assembly elections indicate a strong consolidation of power.

The political landscape saw a shift as Ajit Pawar maintained his grip on the Baramati constituency, despite intense campaigns against him by Sharad Pawar. His leadership in the NCP now sees a promising future as he continues to play a pivotal role in Maharashtra's governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)