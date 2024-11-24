Ajit Pawar's Political Resurgence: A New Chapter in Maharashtra
Ajit Pawar, the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, defied expectations to solidify his position in state politics by leading the NCP to electoral victory. Despite past setbacks, including a familial political rivalry, he emerged from his uncle Sharad Pawar's shadow, securing his seat and enhancing his influence.
- Country:
- India
In a surprising turn of events, Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, has firmly established his political presence by steering the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to a significant victory. This comes after overcoming challenges and distancing himself from the influence of his uncle, NCP founder Sharad Pawar.
Ajit Pawar, who has held the Deputy CM position multiple times, faced doubts when he made a contentious decision to contest his wife against his cousin, Supriya Sule, causing a rift within the family. However, his recent triumphs in the assembly elections indicate a strong consolidation of power.
The political landscape saw a shift as Ajit Pawar maintained his grip on the Baramati constituency, despite intense campaigns against him by Sharad Pawar. His leadership in the NCP now sees a promising future as he continues to play a pivotal role in Maharashtra's governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jharkhand assembly elections scheduled before time as BJP could not bear a tribal completing five year-tenure, claims CM Hemant Soren.
People of Maharashtra are going to repeat what happened in Haryana assembly elections: PM Modi at poll rally in Nanded.
Raj Thackeray Targets Sharad Pawar Over Caste Politics in Maharashtra
BJP Gears Up for Delhi Assembly Elections with Robust Campaign Strategy
Ajit Pawar Confident of Mahayuti's Sweeping Victory in Maharashtra Assembly Elections