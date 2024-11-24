Kerala Bypolls: CPI Celebrates Victory Over Opposition Propaganda

The Communist Party of India (CPI), a major coalition partner in Kerala's Left Democratic Front (LDF), declared Sunday that the state bypoll results signaled a dismissal of opposition propaganda concerning an alleged anti-incumbency sentiment.

Significant victories in the Chelakkara segment and increased vote share in Palakkad demonstrated the reinforcing strength of the Left front's foundation, CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam said in an official statement.

The CPI claimed these results confirmed the people's rejection of opposition narratives by parties like Congress and BJP, which alleged an anti-incumbency wave. Despite challenges in Wayanad, the LDF remained steadfast, resisting divisive tactics, said Viswam.

