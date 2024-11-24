Left Menu

Kerala Bypolls: CPI Celebrates Victory Over Opposition Propaganda

The CPI, a significant coalition member in Kerala's ruling Left Front, announced that bypoll results reflect public rejection of opposition claims about anti-incumbency. The Left's foundation in Kerala was bolstered by wins in Chelakkara and improved vote shares in other constituencies, countering Congress-BJP propaganda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 24-11-2024 12:35 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 12:35 IST
The Communist Party of India (CPI), a major coalition partner in Kerala's Left Democratic Front (LDF), declared Sunday that the state bypoll results signaled a dismissal of opposition propaganda concerning an alleged anti-incumbency sentiment.

Significant victories in the Chelakkara segment and increased vote share in Palakkad demonstrated the reinforcing strength of the Left front's foundation, CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam said in an official statement.

The CPI claimed these results confirmed the people's rejection of opposition narratives by parties like Congress and BJP, which alleged an anti-incumbency wave. Despite challenges in Wayanad, the LDF remained steadfast, resisting divisive tactics, said Viswam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

