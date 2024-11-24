Left Menu

Political Turmoil in the Philippines: Vice President's Alleged Threat Sparks National Security Investigation

The Philippines faces political unrest as an alleged assassination threat from Vice President Sara Duterte against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. sparks a national security investigation. Tensions soared following Duterte's contentious remarks, leading to intensified security measures and a probe into the political discord's roots.

Updated: 24-11-2024 13:35 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 13:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An alleged assassination plot by Vice President Sara Duterte against Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has led to a national security alert, as announced by a top government official on Sunday. Described as a 'matter of national security,' the claim sparked turmoil within the political landscape.

During a strongly-worded briefing on Saturday, Duterte claimed to have communicated with an assassin, threatening to target Marcos, his wife, and the House's speaker if she were harmed. This prompted National Security Adviser Eduardo Ano to state that all presidential threats are treated with gravity, urging collaborative efforts with law enforcement and intelligence to examine the accusations and potential suspects.

In light of these developments, the Presidential Communications Office highlighted the justice ministry's active investigation into Duterte's declarations, which may result in legal action. Meanwhile, Marcos' security detail has heightened its measures to protect him amid this political upheaval.

