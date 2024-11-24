Political Turmoil in the Philippines: Vice President's Alleged Threat Sparks National Security Investigation

An alleged assassination plot by Vice President Sara Duterte against Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has led to a national security alert, as announced by a top government official on Sunday. Described as a 'matter of national security,' the claim sparked turmoil within the political landscape.

During a strongly-worded briefing on Saturday, Duterte claimed to have communicated with an assassin, threatening to target Marcos, his wife, and the House's speaker if she were harmed. This prompted National Security Adviser Eduardo Ano to state that all presidential threats are treated with gravity, urging collaborative efforts with law enforcement and intelligence to examine the accusations and potential suspects.

In light of these developments, the Presidential Communications Office highlighted the justice ministry's active investigation into Duterte's declarations, which may result in legal action. Meanwhile, Marcos' security detail has heightened its measures to protect him amid this political upheaval.

