Factional Clash Erupts at TMC Children's Fair Meeting

At a TMC meeting meant to organize a children's fair in Ghatal, West Bengal, factional disputes turned violent between supporters of MP Deepak Adhikari and former MLA Shankar Dolui. The meeting aimed at resolving committee appointments for 'Shishu Mela' escalated to physical confrontations, highlighting long-standing rivalries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghatal | Updated: 24-11-2024 17:09 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 17:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Ghatal, West Bengal, a TMC meeting intended to organize a children's fair turned violent as rival factions clashed in front of actor-turned-politician, MP Deepak Adhikari, also known as Dev. The disagreement concerned the appointment of committee members for the annual 'Shishu Mela'.

Supporters of Adhikari and former MLA Shankar Dolui engaged in a physical altercation, resulting in broken chairs and scattered food. The long-standing rivalry between these factions flared up despite efforts to jointly manage the fair. The incident drew police attention and sparked calls for a thorough investigation.

The state's reaction included a demand for a detailed report on the incident, while BJP leaders criticized the infighting as symptomatic of deeper issues within the TMC. Adhikari expressed disappointment but reaffirmed his commitment to holding the fair affordably and maintaining Ghatal's positive reputation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

